HOLLYWOOD—Sometimes I just shake my head with some of the narrative points that the writers on “The Bold and Beautiful” deliver to viewers. I’m sorry, but this has to be one of the worst storylines I can think of in years. For those, who have not been watching, let me spare you the details by explaining.

There is another power struggle at Forrester Creations and at the forefront is Brooke Logan. Now I will admit, I tend to be in Brooke’s corner most of the time, but what she is pushing right now is not only ridiculous, but makes no sense at all. Brooke wants to be co-CEO of Forrester Creations alongside her hubby Ridge. That means Steffy Forrester, who has been co-CEO for years would be ousted.

I think someone pegged this and they hit it right on the money. Brooke is jealous that her sister, Katie has her own fashion house and is at the helm. Brooke cannot say that and she doesn’t like to see others flourish at times in my opinion, especially Katie and I have no clue why. I thought this creation of this new fashion house was genius. It sets up a dynamic where FC is not trouncing over everyone else; they have actual competition which sets up interesting dynamics if you ask me.

With that said, Brooke is pushing Ridge to make her co-CEO, while Hope is hoping this transpires so her mother can push Hope for the Future to the forefront. However, her husband, Liam has other plans. He wants Hope to come work at Logan where her fashion line will get the respect it deserves. Hate to say it, but its a genius idea from Liam. Not to mention Hope has a bit of creative control and is actually given the opportunity to shine and not be placed at the backburner, which has unfolded for her more times than I can count on one finger.

I cannot wait to see Ridge have this conversation with Steffy and see her flip her rocker. Why? Steffy has every single reason to do so. Steffy has actually helmed the company and done a great job at doing it. Love her or hate her, Steffy Forrester knows how to run a business. In addition, Brooke has NO EXPERIENCE running a company except for last year with that corporate takeover courtesy of Hope and Carter. She made mistakes by the way as well.

It needs to unfold where Ridge has to break Brooke’s heart and let her know it’s not happening. This way Hope is given the opportunity to chew on Liam’s offer and come work at Logan with her aunt Katie. Donna being Donna is so worried that this move by Katie could fracture her relationship with Brooke. Donna seriously? Brooke just tried to stop Katie from using the name Logan for her business, like she owned it. Brooke has screwed over Katie more times than I can count, and yes, I’m referring to her constant trysts with Bill Spencer, and Katie forgave her.

If anything, Brooke will get over it if Hope decides to spread her wings and go to a company that might actually allow her to flourish. If all of this ends up being mute, there is something the writers could consider that they haven’t: a new designer who is hired by Logan.

Like why not introduce a new character that is a massive threat to Forrester Creations? It would be a great narrative, and you don’t necessarily have to be a face from the past to come work for Logan, it could be someone we’ve never met, who could ultimately have connections to a face of one of our characters in Los Angeles. Gotta say I’m ready for this Brooke vs. Steffy showdown, and I’m rooting for Steffy Forrester all the way.