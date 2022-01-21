MALIBU—A fatality took place on Big Rock Drive and Pacific Coast Highway on Thursday, January 20, at around 2:00 p.m. The unidentified victim was on a bike, struck by a vehicle and was found dead on the road by officials.

Detectives at this time do not believe narcotics or alcohol caused this fatality and the cause of the crash remains unknown.

The identity of the victim is being withheld from the public pending the notification of the next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation.

According to reports, another fatality involving a bicyclist transpired just last month on December 21, 2021 at around 2:00 p.m. near Pacific Coast Highway. This victim at the time was at least the 3rd person killed on a bike on PCH that year. Some have deemed PCH as Southern California’s killer highway.