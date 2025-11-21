HOLLYWOOD—On November 20, President Trump renewed his request to have liberal talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel taken off the air after the comedian made disparaging remarks about the President and the late Jefferey Epstein who reportedly committed suicide in jail after being convicted of sex trafficking.



Jimmy Kimmel, who became famous for leaving his audience rhetorically saying, “I can’t believe he said that,” could have a libel suit filed against him for slander.



“Thank you for joining us here at our home quarters of Hollywood where we are carefully following the path of hurricane Epstein right now. It is category five right now. It is expected to make landfall very soon. We are now one step closer to finding out what the President knew and how old were the women when he knew it.



Yesterday, both the House and Senate voted to release the long-withheld files of a man who considered himself to be Trump’s closest friend for close to a decade, the late sex criminal, Jefferey Epstein. The vote in Congress was 427-1. It was such a landside, Trump might be able to rebury the Epstein files under it….,” Kimmel stated.



Trump who began advocating the release of the Epstein files in his 2024 Presidential campaign, responded to Kimmel’s slander.



“Jimmy Kimmel is the perfect example of Democrats;” Trump retorted. “No talent. No ratings. No audience. Bust somehow, still, kept alive by fake news corporations who lost touch with America years ago.” And most recently Trump asked why Kimmel has been kept so long.



“Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with no talent, and very poor television ratings on the air?”



Jimmy Kimmel continued the banter without apology. “I’ll go when you go, okay? We’ll be a team. Let’s ride off into the sunset together like Butch Cassidy and the suntan kid…”



Kimmel was just recently allowed back on the air after making crude comments about the late Christian commentator, Charlie Kirk who was assassinated at a speaking engagement at, Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.



Funerals and memorials were still taking place across the country when the talk show host made the following statement on Jimmy Kimmel Live.



“The MAGA (Make America Great Again) gang is desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”



Kimmel was briefly taken off the air after that. Some live stream stations canceled Jimmy Kimmel Live after that.



The following came directly from the White House web page.



“On Wednesday, November 19, 2025, the President signed into law:

H.R. 4405, the “Epstein Files Transparency Act,” which requires the Attorney General to release all documents and records in possession of the Department of Justice relating to Jeffrey Epstein, and for other purposes.”



“ABC ‘News’ is not journalism — it’s a Democrat spin operation masquerading as a broadcast network. The network’s longstanding commitment to hoaxes, character assassinations, and outright fiction targeting only one side of the political aisle is a deliberate deception to wage war on President Trump and the millions of Americans who elected him to multiple terms.”