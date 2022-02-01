UNITED STATES—The Biden Administration reportedly transported undocumented aliens from the U.S/Mexico border to airports where they were flown into various states throughout the country.

Television news anchor, Megyn Kelly, held an interview with Matt Walsh, and Rob Astorino on the on Wednesday, January 26.

Astorino reported information shared by a contractor who confirmed that the immigrants are coming into these small municipal airports without proper security or notification to state officials on the receiving end. Many of those being transported are Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs).

Walsh relayed information about planeloads of immigrants, who had not been properly vetted, would be brought into Ft. Bliss military base, and flown into smaller municipal airports including his hometown of Westchester County, an airport that borders Connecticut and New York.

Reports indicate there were 3,805 unaccompanied minors apprehended at the border in July and August 2021.

Asotorino is a politician, media consultant, and New York Gubernatorial candidate from Westchester, New York, is one of several people exposing the flights and immigrants.

On January 5, Rep. Dan Mueser (R-PA) wrote the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, a letter of concern regarding the transport of 130 immigrants including 118 minors and 12 adults without notice given to airport officials.

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) tweeted her response to immigrants being flown into the U.S.

We’ve seen the video. Are the illegal immigrants coming into the country flying on commercial fights courtesy of the U.S. taxpayer? Is it first class? — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 26, 2022

Senator Blackburn reported an incoming flight on May 21, 2021, delivering migrant children into Chattanooga, Tennessee stating the transport was, “without any input or oversight from Tennesseans and the affected communities.”

In November 2021, Governor Ron DeSantis reported immigrants being flown into Florida.

On January 27, the New York Post reported incoming immigrants being transported by the Biden Administration to be relocated in suburban New York.

Canyon News reported on June 19, 2021, the following details from an informant.

A source informed Canyon News that they “saw busloads of immigrants coming into Huntsville, Alabama. Another tipster reported that a plane owned by Barry Airlines was flown into Bessemer Municipal Airport in Bessemer, Alabama full of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs).”