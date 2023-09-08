UNITED STATES— As the 118th Congress reconvened on September 5, they are tasked with passing a spending bill by September 30, in order to keep the government open. In addition, many members of the GOP have indicated that a Biden impeachment is looming for the dereliction of duties of President, Joe Biden.

On September 6, the Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs Chairman Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) announced in a press release that they will hold a hearing titled “A Dangerous Strategy: Examining the Biden Administration’s Failures on Iran.”



The hearing is scheduled for September 13, at 2:00 p.m. and will take place at 2154 Rayburn House Office Building. According to the press release, during the hearing, Grothman and the subcommittee, will examine how the Biden administration has repeatedly engaged in secret negotiations with Iran, ignoring the emerging threats arising from Iran and its proxies. This hearing will also look at ways the Biden administration has fallen short in assisting Americans trapped abroad and circumstances around dismissals of high-level officials.



“The Biden administration’s foreign policy decisions regarding Iran continue to defy logic and are actively making Americans less safe at home and abroad. Despite promises, the Biden administration has failed to deliver transparency throughout negotiations of Iran’s nuclear arsenal program and in its murky decision to dismiss high-level U.S. envoys. Recently, the White House announced negotiations with Tehran regarding the detainment of five American citizens. In return, the Administration is expected to release $6 billion in Iranian assets, or $1.2 billion per person, incentivizing Iran to detain more Americans in return for cash. The Iranian regime poses a great threat to American foreign interests and stability in the Middle East region and this hearing is a great opportunity to examine all these issues and provide Americans at home with what the Biden administration refuses to: transparency and answers,” said Subcommittee Chairman Grothman.



On September 5, State Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who has his own podcast called, “Firebrand,” made the following statement to the conservative radio talk show host, Todd Starnes:



“I worked very hard in January to develop a toolkit for House Republicans to use in a productive and positive way. I don’t believe we’ve used those tools as effectively as we should have.” Gaetz indicated that as the House goes back into session next week, Republicans will have to “seize the initiative,” and “that means that when forcing votes on impeachment. And if Speaker McCarthy stands in our way, he might not have the job long,” Gaetz concluded.



On September 3, in an exclusive interview on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures during Mornings with Maria [Bartiromo] show, State Representative Claudia Tenney (R-NY) publicly encouraged her Republican constituents to use the “power of purse,” to investigate the Department of Justice’s involvement in covering up the business schemes of the Biden family. In the interview, Rep. Tenney called for the impeachment of Attorney General (AG) Merrick Garland for his role in the cover up, saying, “He’s the head of the snake.”



On September 1, Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) indicated to Breitbart News that he was skeptical of initiating impeachment proceedings against Biden as it would take a full House vote.



“To open an impeachment inquiry is a serious matter, and House Republicans would not take it lightly or use it for political purposes. The American people deserve to be heard on this matter through their elected representatives,” said McCarthy.

On September 7, Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) dared Republicans to begin impeachment proceedings against Biden. Fetterman indicating it would not end well for Republicans.