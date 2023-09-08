HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Varoujan Minasian won $1 million playing Xtreme Multiplier which was sold at Fry’s Hollywood Shell earlier this month.

Townhouse Liquor Store in Bell Gardens sold Martin Canas a winning Xtreme Multiplier ticket. Canas won a total of $1 million.

In Northern California, Miguel Palominos Contreras won $2 million after playing the Instant Prize Crossword game. He purchased his ticket at Moa’s Service Center in Alameda County.

Stores that sold winning $1 million tickets receive a $5,000 bonus, and proceeds from the sales of scratchers help fund the state’s public schools, colleges, and universities. Stores that sold the $2 million lottery prize received $10,000 for selling the winning game tickets.

On Thursday, September 7, a teacher from the United Kingdom won what is equivalent to $2.5 million in the UK National Lottery. She announced that she will be leaving her job to pursue her dream career as a historical novel writer.

According to reports, the odds of winning the lotter are 1 in 302,575,350.

Some lottery winners in the past announced that winning negatively affected their lives.

In 2007, Donna Mikkin from Long Island New York, won a total of $34.5 million. Her husband Ed who bought the ticket told the New York Post in 2007 that winning was a “beautiful experience.” The couple decided to take their family to Disney World for a second honeymoon after coming across a large sum of money.

According to Donna, “most of us think that winning the lottery is the ultimate fulfillment. But I found that wasn’t the case. Most people look at winning the lottery as some magic pot of gold waiting for you at the end of the rainbow.”

In a blog post Donna wrote, “I became more concerned about how I was being judged and perceived, not realizing I was the one doing the judging in the first place.” She continued, “If you asked me, my life was hijacked by the lottery.”

Jay Sommers who was 20 years old when her won the Michigan state lottery 1988. He was the youngest lotto winner at the time. At 50 he told the New York Post that “there ain’t no money left,” he explained, “I put money in a trust fund, and the trustee embezzled $2 million from me.”