Santa Monica—On December 9, President Joe Biden along with some White House staffers flew into Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and then went aboard Marine One to Santa Monica Airport. The President was greeted by Rep. Ted Lieu, Governor Gavin Newsom, and Los Angeles Mayor, Karen Bass.



As the Biden motorcade approached the Holmby Hills home where the event was to take place, Pro-Palestine protestors lined the streets. Security had put a barricade in place to separate those at the fundraiser from the demonstrators.



Reports indicate that there were Pro-Palestine protestors present at last month’s fundraising event with Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff as well.



Rep. Nancy Pelosi(D-CA) First Lady Jill Biden, spoke first, followed by James Costos, and then President Biden who spoke for a total of 11 minutes.



“I’m not going to talk long for a couple of reasons: one, I know that I’m the only thing standing between you and Lenny Kravitz. (Laughter.) That’s number one.”



Biden took time to introduce some of the people in the audience. He made some jabs at his 2024 Presidential opponent, Donald J. Trump. FiveThirtyEight reported that according to YouGov 80 percent of those polled have a favorable view of Trump while Biden has 39 percent of those polled with favorable views of President Biden.

Biden looked at Governor Newsom, who has been at many of Biden’s campaign events, and said, “You’re always there.”



“Let me begin by thanking all of you,” Biden began.



In 2020, the reason we got 81 million votes — more votes than any presidential candidate has ever gotten — is because of all of you. You’re the reason why Donald Trump is a former president. (Applause.) Or as he hates to hear me say, a defeated president. (Laughter and applause).



It’s despicable. It’s simply despicable,” Biden said, then saying, a bit facetiously, “My guess is that he won’t show up at my next inauguration.”



According to those who attended the event, there was no mention of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, though the chants of “Cease Fire Now” by the protestors on the other side of the fence could be heard over Biden. The President did speak to the crowd about a new and improved railway stystem.



The event was hosted by designer Michael Smith and the former U.S. ambassador to Spain, James Costos. Co-hosts included Rob Reiner, Peter Chernin, Jim Gianopulos, Shonda Rhimes, Steven Spielberg, and Rick Caruso.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass were also present.

Reports indicate that invitations were sent to those who supported Biden in the 2020 Presidential election in hopes of securing those votes once again. Ticket prices reportedly started at $1,000 each.