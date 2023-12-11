SANTA MONICA—On December 8, at 12:45 p.m. First Lady Jill Biden arrived at Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank, California. She was welcomed by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s President and CEO, Thomas Priselac, Secretary of U.S. Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), along with his wife, Betty Lieu, and journalist Maria Shriver.



Together, they were a Democrat quorum. Their purpose was to tour women’s health and research facilities and laboratories in southern California as part of the White House Women’s Health Initiative.



Priselac made the following remarks upon the arrival of the First Lady.



“When President Biden announced that you and the White House Gender Police Council would lead the first-ever White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research, a very loud cheer came from our Barbara Streisand Women’s Health Center, our Center for Research on Women’s Health Sciences, our Smidt Heart Insititute, and so many others throughout Cedars-Sinai who know that biomedical research can change the world when the right forces align.”



The first stop the quorum made was to be to Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles. On their website, they advertise that they are one of the only non-profit hospitals, and they deliver the most babies. This hospital has a layout of the type of training medical students can expect each year. The following came directly from the Training and Curriculum, Training Focus for postgraduate year.



“The second year of residency includes core rotations in general obstetrics and gynecology, high-risk obstetrics, gynecologic oncology, and reproductive endocrinology and infertility. Other rotations include a multidisciplinary experience in transgender medicine and a dedicated research block to advance the residents’ research project(s).”



Dr. Jill Biden was also scheduled to visit Streisand’s Women’s Health Center at Smidt Heart Institute before the President and Dr. Jill Biden’s fundraising event in Holmby Hills.



SOCAL reports include alternative traffic routes for those driving in an already congested area.



There are no other reported stops by the President or First Lady. Their agenda had them returning to Deleware following their day in L.A.











