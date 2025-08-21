HOLLYWOOD—Not going to lie, things were looking damn dire for season 27 of the CBS reality competition series, “Big Brother.” We had four unbelievably disastrous Head of Household reigns from Vince, Jimmy, Lauren and Mickey. Then came Ava who changed the game upside last week with her bold nominations putting Vinny, Keanu and Zach in danger.

It all depended on Keanu winning that BB Blockbuster, because he thought he was safe, but little did he realize, he was not. This was the last time I recall screaming at the TV screen since a contestant won a competition. Well, I think I did back in BB13 when Kalia won that HOH during that epic double eviction that saw Jeff get the boot. Oh, just glorious TV people. Keanu secured his safety, and Zach or Vince, one of them was about to go. It was Zach and rightfully so for not using his $10k veto that would have kept him safe.

Yes, the BB Gods, which rarely intervene during the game, gave fans what we wanted, a Keanu Blockbuster win, disrupting the houses plans to boot him, and a Zach eviction; I would have preferred Vince as his hand is in too many cookie jars. These HGs are fawning over this guy, and I have no idea why, because a real BB player, like Rachel, sees thru his BS.

With that said, Zach got the boot, and the tears started to emerge. Don’t vote out something if you don’t want to see them go. With that said, we had a pivotal HOH, one that could change the course of the season if the wrong person won. I loved this theme of memory tied in with the 80s slasher theme, as the houseguests played ‘Party Slasher.’ They had to lock in answers to the mysterious caller’s questions to advance each round. In the end, it was down to Rachel and Morgan.

If Morgan won, Rachel was likely touching the block, if Rachel wins, the game changes. And who would have guessed it, the former winner nabbed her first competition win of the season becoming HOH. Finally, fans who have ben craving some strategy finally gets to see it. Ava did a good job, but she almost nominated Ashley who is an ally of hers. Yes, Ashley is annoying, but she has the best strategic read and understanding of the layout of the house, then anyone else in the house. Rachel knows what needs to be done, especially after the entire house pretty much turning on her courtesy of Mickey and Morgan wanting to take a shot at Rachel and getting most of the house willing to target her.

Rachel actually did one-on-ones doing what you’re supposed to do as HOH, OBTAIN INFORMATION, NOT GIVE IT. Finding out who is targeting her, who she can trust and who she cannot trust. I love the love/hate relationship between Keanu and Rachel. The guy is a competition threat but has the worst reads on the house and strategic mind.

Keanu, you want to work with Rylie, Katherine, Kelley and Vince, all people who want you out. They don’t want you in the game. I’m sorry, I’m so over Rylie. There is something seriously wrong with this guy. The gaslighting and the way he talks and behave around Katherine is beyond scary. The people who ONLY watch the TV episodes thinks this guy is great, for those who watch the live feeds, this guy is terrifying to watch, and he needs to be away from Katherine as soon as possible.

He is possessive, degrading and constantly issuing threats of anyone who dare places him or Katherine on the block will face his wrath. I would love to be in that house, to light it on fire by putting the showmance up and daring Rylie to get in my face. That might work with Mickey, but not me. He’s just a toxic person, who doesn’t even want to play BB, he wants to play how to continue to pursue Katherine, even though it is obvious at times she’s not interested.

I hate players who become part of the game and don’t want to play the game yet finds a way to skate to jury. I’ll be honest, the ideal alliance for Rachel would include Ava, Will, Ashley, Lauren and Keanu. I think Lauren is just way too impressionable. Which we witnessed the week of her HOH and again this week, more on that later. She needs someone who will be frank with her, and allow her to flourish as a player, especially a very young one. It sometimes makes you think, players should be chosen who are 25 and older.

Rachel went for the jugular nominating Vince, Morgan and Mickey, who was stunned by the development. Why Mickey? You were coming after Rachel and she knew it, so you got what you got like Will said; you cashed the check before you got the job. Mickey was a player at the top of my bingo card when the season begin, but it’s been downhill since her HOH reign.

Nominating Jimmy for no apparent reason and just spiraling ever since. She is so mean-spirited, and Morgan is an emotional mess, while Vince just tells people what they want to hear, but Rachel knows that about all three. Her nomination speech was epic if you ask me. Mickey was pissed (when is she not), and vowed to get vengeance on Rachel, but we had a veto competition.

Yes, OTEV returned, and the outcome is proof that perhaps it is time to retire this competition. It used to be iconic, but last season it went 1 round, this season only 2 maybe 3 rounds, what the hell? These questions aren’t even that hard, the houseguests are just stupid. They were way harder, from season 7 thru 10. Modern BB, it’s like the questions are so easy there is no reason to fumble, but it keeps transpiring.

Long-story short, Lauren won the POV and now she has a decision to make. To use or not to use. I mean Vince is her secret ally, but if you use it, it exposes you. Then Rachel, unlike previous HOHs this season, is NOT going to nominate Keanu, Will, Ava or Ashley, ACTUAL allies of hers, she is going to nominate the opposition meaning, Rylie, Katherine or Kelley. Likely Kelley, why, she got caught in a big lie that Rachel immediately clocked.

Just when you start to like Kelley, she doesn’t this stupid instigate crap, which is likely going to get her on the block if Lauren uses the POV. Kelley stop trying to be Tucker, YOU ARE NOT HIM. NOT EVEN IN THE CLOSEST SINCE. Tucker had a personality, you do not, and you are the only person who thinks volunteering for the block which is bad. I have never witnessed a dumber contestant on the game, and Kelley and Keanu have both fallen into the territory of ABSOLUTELY STUPID PLAYERS.

I know there will be another All-Stars season of BB in the near future, but if we’re being honest, I don’t see a single player beyond Rachel from BB27 who is selected. This is indeed the worst strategic players ever in this show’s history.

Rachel and Keanu are trying to work with her, but she is turning them away for Vince, who wants nothing to do with her and Rylie who can’t stand her. Kelley, read a room and go for the allies who actually want to work with you versus those who don’t. I was so happy Rachel blew the house to bits by informing Lauren if she used the veto, one of her allies would touch the block.

Oh, it was not Kelley, not Keanu, so if you save Vince Lauren, who the hell did you think was going up. Lauren acts like she has social anxiety to the degree she is paralyzing. I DO NOT WANT TO SEE HER WIN ANYTHING ELSE. The girl is indecisive, acts like she doesn’t know how to speak, gives no contact, it is just terrible social cues. Her timidness is just beyond frustrating; I want to scream.

So, Rylie, Morgan and Mickey are the 3 on the block. I need Rylie taken out, but if not him (this house is going to be stunned when they come out and discover how despised this man is), Mickey needs the reality check of all checks because she is in for a shocker. Can’t believe I’m saying this I need Morgan to win the BB Blockbuster and set this house ablaze by targeting Lauren, if she wants Vince to herself. Oh, I’ve over Ava to. Gosh, play the damn game! These players are annoying me to the core, that I’ve never been ready to check out more. There is a good chance I might NOT finish a season of “Big Brother” for the first time since season 12. That is truly saying something.