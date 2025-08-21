BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, August 20, the city of Beverly Hills announced that after a comprehensive evaluation process by the Beverly Hills City Council over the last few months, they voted to appoint Ryan Gohlich as the next City Manager of Beverly Hills. Gohlich, who currently serves as Assistant City Manager, will succeed Nancy Hunt-Coffey when she retires in July 2026.

As City Manager, Gohlich will work closely with city staff to carry out the vision of the BH City Council and community while overseeing the nine city departments.

“Ryan is the natural choice to be our next City Manager,” said Mayor Sharona Nazarian. “Since joining the City of Beverly Hills almost 20 years ago, Ryan has led the critical planning and development functions with a meticulous attention to detail while earning the trust of his colleagues, the City Council and the community. In Beverly Hills, we are fortunate to have strong succession planning and with several competitive City Manager recruitments currently underway on the Westside, it was important to make this selection in a timely manner. Ryan’s institutional knowledge will play an important role in the ongoing success and prosperity of our City.”

Gohlich started his career with Beverly Hills in 2007 as an Assistant Planner and served in a variety of roles including Senior Planner and Assistant Director of Community Development/City Planner before being named Director of Community Development in 2021. He was appointed Assistant City Manager in 2023.

“It is truly the privilege of my career to be selected as City Manager of Beverly Hills,” said Gohlich. “I am thankful to the City Council for the trust they have placed in me and look forward to leading the incredibly dedicated and talented staff of this organization into the future.”

Gohlich’s contract will come back at a future Beverly Hills City Council meeting for formal approval. He will assume duties as on July 4, 2026.