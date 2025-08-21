UNITED STATES—How often do you go to the park? It is not something I do often, but I recently had an outing to the park that was just beautiful. I live in an area surrounded by many bodies of waters, lakes and rivers to name one. While not the biggest fan of being surrounded by large bodies of water, it can be a peaceful environment and element that not many people can say they can enjoy.

I happened to be near a beautiful park, one that I never heard of that is literally right next to a massive lake near beautiful lake front properties. The park had beautiful grass, BBQ grills, a splash pad and a beautiful trail to walk on if you choose. I’ve always been told that being by the water the weather is always cooler, and jeez can I finally agree to that claim. Yes, it can be hot, but when you’re by water you get that cool breeze, rather 5 to 10 degrees or more, it absolutely makes a difference.

What I didn’t love about being at the park was the number of geese and the amount of poop that was littered all over the park people. It was bad, so bad and I was like, “C’mon, can anyone clean this crap up literally?” It was like playing a videogame how much poop can you dodge.

A vast majority of parks in this county are free to visit, so there truly is no excuse as to why you can’t stroll thru. It is a good form of exercise because you can walk leisurely. You get the opportunity to be in nature and take in the fresh air. I think the biggest luxury I discovered going to the park is the ability to rejuvenate the mind.

You get to have a bit of clarity, relaxation, a freshness, and a new opportunity to reflect on life. You get to speak to complete strangers and talk to people you would never chat with and learn about their life and you sharing your life with them.

We need more of this in the world: more conversations with complete strangers, we are so glued to our phones most of the time its a way that so many people avoid the notion of even having a conversation, but that is the problem. We are human beings. We need interaction with others; it helps build and continue the building of socialization skills.