HOLLYWOOD— On Friday, April 28 the biopic about the life of the two time Heavyweight boxing Champion, George Foreman, will be released nationwide.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” actor Kris Davies plays George Foreman. Lebron James played the lead role in the 2021 remake of the 1996 Michael Jordan film.

Forest Whitaker stars as boxing trainer Charles “DOC” Broadus. Whitaker previously played Tick Wills the trainer of Billy Hope (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the 2015 fictional boxing film “Southpaw.” “Orange Is The New Black” actor John Magaro also featured.

“The Wire” actors Lawrence Gilliard Jr. and Sonja Sohn also co-star.

George Foreman won an Olympic Gold medal in 1968 for heavyweight boxing.

Foreman initially became heavyweight champion in 1973. He defeated Joe Frazier in Kingston, Jamaica to capture the belt.

George Foreman was known for his power. I am writing this on the 47th anniversary (April 26) he faced five lower ranked opponents in one night in Toronto, Canada. Clubber Lang from the film “Rocky III” was loosely based on George Foreman.

Foreman initially retired in 1977 after a near death experience was caused by heatstroke after being defeated by Jimmy Young in Puerto Rico. Foreman became a reverend and did not compete in the sport of boxing for 10 years. The film documents his comeback.

The 1990s during Foreman’s comeback included champions such as Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Riddick Bowe.

The George Foreman grill was released in 1994. Over 100 million George Foreman grills have been sold worldwide.