MALIBU—On April 3, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that the Board of Forestry and Fire Protection Zone 0 Regulatory Advisory Committee Meeting will be held on April 23.

Community members are invited to attend an upcoming meeting of the California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection’s Zone 0 Regulatory Advisory Committee, which will visit the Los Angeles region to share updates and gather input on wildfire resilience efforts.

The meeting will include discussion based on the most recent draft Zone 0 Regulations, which will be available on the Board’s website prior to the meeting, at https://bof.fire.ca.gov/.

The event will last from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Calabasas Community Center inside The Grove Room located at 27040 Malibu Hills Road.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from the Committee and participate in public comment. Those wishing to provide in-person comment are encouraged to arrive early, as comments will be heard in the order received.

The meeting will also be streamed live and available online.

Registration is required for both in-person and virtual attendance.

Public comments may be submitted anytime to PublicComments@bof.ca.gov

To learn more visit: https://bof.fire.ca.gov/