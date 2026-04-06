SANTA MONICA—On April 2, the city of Santa Monica posted on its website that the first municipal art gallery, the Santa Monica City Gallery, at Bergamot Station Arts Center will open on April 10 with “Case Study: Adapt” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The reception will feature light refreshments and remarks by California for the Arts Executive Director Julie Baker and a commendation for State Senator Ben Allen, founder of Arts Month.

The opening exhibit “Case Study: Adapt” explores how design can meet the challenges of a changing climate to create homes as resilient as they are beautiful. On loan from USC Architecture and previously featured at the Charles & Ray Eames Foundation, “Case Study: Adapt” showcases architectural models created by USC students in collaboration with 10 architecture firms addressing the rebuilding needs of families impacted by the Pacific Palisades and Altadena wildfires.

The exhibit revisits the classic Case Study House program of the mid-1940s, when architects such as Richard Neutra, Charles and Ray Eames, and Pierre Koenig were commissioned to design and build innovative, affordable homes that responded to post-war housing needs.

The city of Santa Monica established the City Gallery at Bergamot Station Arts Center to expand access to creative space and increase opportunities for artists and the public alike. Developed in response to the growing need for flexible artist residency and project space, the gallery serves as a platform for rotating exhibitions, community partnerships and artist-led programming.

It also provides a dedicated place to showcase works from the city’s Art Bank collection, while supporting short-term exhibitions and collaborations that reflect Santa Monica’s cultural priorities and bring new creative experiences to the community.

The new venue joins the ranks of over 20 renowned art galleries, design firms and non-profits that operate at Bergamot Station, reflecting the city’s long history of celebrating arts, culture and creativity.

For gallery location and hours, visit: https://www.santamonica.gov/places/cultural-venue/santa-monica-city-gallery.

For more information on Bergamot Station Arts Center, visit: https://www.santamonica.gov/places/city-facilities/bergamot-station-arts-center