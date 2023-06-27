BEVERLY HILLS— On Monday, June 26, a body was reportedly discovered by the Electric Fountain in Beverly Hills Garden Park at 9800 Wilshire Boulevard, near Waldorf Astoria, Citizen app reported.

At around 5:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported the unconfirmed incident. Beverly Hills Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene. A video posted on Citizen app shows LAFD paramedics covering the body which appears to be lying on the lawn next to Wilshire Boulevard.

No further details are known about the incident at this time.

This is not the first time a body has been discovered in Beverly Hills Garden Park. In 2021, a man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead upon the paramedics arrival, KTLA reported. A preliminary investigation indicated that there was no sign of foul play.

Canyon News reached out to Beverly Hills Police Department for detail but did not hear back before print.