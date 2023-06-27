SHERMAN OAKS—On Monday, June 26 at approximately 9:15 a.m. the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) responded to a call of an odor overpowering shoppers, making them physically sick. The incident took place at the Sherman Oaks Galleria located in the 15300 block of Ventura Boulevard. Firefighters responding to the call found six individuals sickened by the odor.



Those that fell ill from the suspicious smell complained to first responders it irritated their eyes, made them watery, and caused them to have scratchy throats. One person had to be taken to an area hospital for treatment.



According to firefighters, materials experts are testing the air in the atmosphere for a possible HAZMAT situation. They have not found a significant amount of a hazard to be able to identify the mysterious smell.



No further details regarding the incident or its cause are available at this time.