MALIBU—On Saturday, August 5th, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s department confirmed the cause of death of the man a lifeguard found inside of a 55-gallon drum in a Malibu lagoon on July 31st. The body was identified as 32-year-old, aspiring rapper, Javonnta Rashann Murphy. According to a report by Deputy Medical Examiner, Robyn Parks, the cause of death was homicide. Javonnta Murphy died of a gunshot wound to the head.



TMZ first reported that Javonnta Murphy is the brother of Jaquan Murphy, who is one of five individuals arrested in connection to the 2020 murder of rapper, “Pop Smoke.”

Javonnta Murphy played in the bands Tank and Booq.



Reports indicate that Javonnta Murphy was from South L.A, where he was raised by his mother, and with four brothers. His father, Javonnie Murphy told Los Angeles News that he was “looking for answers,” and “I want to know what happened to my baby.”



Murphy left behind a 10-year-old son, named Marley, that he had with his girlfriend, Venetta Smith.



“My dad, he loved me very much. He would always play music in his car with me and joke around with me. He always talked about how he loved his family,” Marley told ABC 7. The child’s mother also spoke to the same reporters.



“I’m still trying to process who could do this, more than anything because this seems personal. This seems like a vendetta,” Smith stated.



The family of Javonnta Rashann Murphy set up a GoFundMe page in his name.



Canyon News reached out to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office for more information. A Public Information Officer (PIO) named, Kelly, responded to the inquiry stating that, “The case is still open,” and indicated that Canyon News will be added to the distribution list once more information becomes available.