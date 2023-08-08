BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills is celebrating its first annual week-long Rodeo Drive Celebrates Fashion, which kicked off on Monday, August 7. The event will run thru Sunday, August 13.

The event will highlight the craftsmanship, uniqueness and variety of fashion on Rodeo Drive. The city of Beverly Hills indicated on its website that the Rodeo Drive Committee member boutiques, hotels and restaurants in the region will collaborate to invite customers and guests.

“This is a moment to raise a glass to Rodeo Drive! There is nothing comparable. The legendary street’s magic continues thanks to the exemplary fashion design and craftsmanship from the greatest fashion houses and brands in the world, the architect-designed boutique spaces, the spectacular window displays, exclusive artist collaborations and pop ups, and our unrivaled customer service,” said Rodeo Drive Committee President Kay Monica Rose. “With our new program Rodeo Drive Celebrates, Rodeo Drive Committee member boutiques and businesses who are committed to the advancement and preservation of the street and its unique community, have come together as neighbors. They will open their doors with invitations to customers, residents and visitors – local and international, to a series of special celebrations in honor of Rodeo Drive’s unique place in fashion.”

“As summer moves into full swing, we invite our visitors and community to see firsthand why Rodeo Drive is THE place to be for fashion: our merchants’ expert craftsmanship, their appreciation for fashion, as well as their unrivaled hospitality and customer service,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Dr. Julian Gold. “Rodeo Drive Celebrates Fashion is a great opportunity to visit our shops, stay in our hotels, and take advantage of the special offerings and personalized experiences.”

Rodeo Drive has been highlighted as a distinct destination of luxury, entertainment and fashion since the 1960s.

The opening of Giorgio Beverly Hills in 1961 by Fred Hayman, “the Godfather of Rodeo Drive,” followed shortly after by Aldo Gucci opening the first Gucci boutique, then Van Cleef & Arpels, a Vidal Sassoon salon and Bijan Pakzad’s “most expensive boutique in the world” cemented the foundation for one of the Rodeo Drive Committee’s early goals “to promote Rodeo Drive as America’s answer to the glamor of Rome’s Via Condotti, London’s New Bond Street and Paris”s Faubourg St-Honoré.”

Rodeo Drive Celebrates Fashion continues the street’s singular legacy as an international fashion destination with a variety of high-end retailers for consumers.

Join Rodeo Drive Celebrates Fashion

Auto Vault

Auto Vault invites you to enjoy fresh Paleta ice cream and an exclusive presentation of rare vehicles on the street from its private collection.

August 7th-12th, 12-2pm

Bulgari

Bulgari invites you to experience 75 years of the iconic Serpenti collection and a personalized jewelry styling session.

Bookings by appointment: Monday through Saturday 10-6pm and Sunday 12-5pm.

Brioni

Brioni invites you to preview the new Fall/Winter 2023 RTW and Bespoke fabric collections.

Appointments available to meet with the in-house tailor for a personalized fitting.

Cartier

Cartier invites you to celebrate fashion with jewelry wardrobing. Bespoke private appointments available all week and a special taste of the French Riviera on Saturday, August 12, 2-5pm.

Frette

You are invited to discover the world of Frette and the presentation of the Fall / Winter 2023 collection:

An Homage to Moments of Dreaming.

Henry Jacques

Henry Jacques invites you to build the perfect perfume wardrobe to complement your lifestyle.

Receive a collection of Compartés chocolates reminiscent of its scents to accompany your purchase.

MCM

MCM invites you to celebrate Fashion; join them for cocktails, Dazzling Donuts, and a DJ set by Alysen James.

August 10th, 6-9pm

414 N. Rodeo Drive

RSVP at mcm.events@mcmworldwide.com

Moncler

Moncler invites you for Summer Aperitivos; drinks, light bites and a DJ set.

August 12th, 3-7pm

340 N. Rodeo Drive

RSVP at losangeles@moncler.com

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren invites you to private styling appointments in its VIP Suite with champagne and refreshments and a preview of the new Pre-Fall Collections.

208 Rodeo Restaurant

208 Rodeo Restaurant invites you to enjoy its summer special featuring Lallier Brut Champagne and Kaluga Caviar.

To make a reservation call 310-275-2428.

The Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel

The Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel invites you to ‘THEBlvd After Dark’ – their new evening summer series.

Join them for sounds by a live DJ, drink specials and late-night summer vibes.

August 12 from 9pm -12am

Two Rodeo Drive

Two Rodeo Drive invites you to vibe to the rich tones and powerhouse vocals of live bands:

Gold Standard and Renaissance!

August 10th-12th from 2-6pm

Zegna

Zegna invites you to its new location for drinks by the bar and an exclusive preview of upcoming collections.

August 10th-12th, 2-6pm

455 N Rodeo Drive

Participants include Amiri, Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, Dior, Giorgio Armani, Loro Piana, and Mikimoto. The second annual, week-long program Rodeo Drive Celebrates Timepieces & Fine Jewelry will occur October 1 thru October 7.