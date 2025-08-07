MALIBU—On Wednesday, August 6, the city of Malibu announced that a Boil Water Notice was in effect after the Los Angeles County Waterworks District No. 29 (LACWD) recently experienced a low-pressure event as a result of a Caltrans bridge replacement project at Solstice Canyon Creek.

The State Water Resources Control Board – Division of Drinking Water and LACWD are advising all its customers to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness.

Individual should not ingest the tap water or provide it to their pets/ livestock until it is safe to do so and follow the preparation instructions below.

The affected area includes customers within the following areas:

-West of Corral Canyon Rd. and Solstice Canyon Rd

-Excluding customers residing at Trancas Canyon and Latigo Canyon

Partner agencies will inform the public when tests show that water is safe to drink and you no longer need to boil your water. They are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

Further instructions about what to do during a boil water advisory are available here: https://pw.lacounty.gov/…/BOIL-WATER-ADVISORY-D29

Bottled Water Distribution for customers affected by the Boil Water Notice will be available at the Los Angeles County Waterworks District No. 29 headquarters: 23533 Civic Center Way, Malibu, CA 90265.

Until 8 p.m. on August 6,

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 7-8

Anyone with questions can contact (877) 637-3661 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For after-hour emergencies, contact the 24-hour Dispatch Center at (800) 675-4357 (HELP).

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 7, the Boil Water Notice for Malibu customers west of Corral Cyn continues until further notice. Water distribution until 6PM at Malibu High School & County building (next to Malibu Library). They will share any updates we get from WWD29.