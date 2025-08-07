HOLLYWOOD—I can’t believe I’m about to say this, but perhaps its time, I might be checking out on “Big Brother 27” after this week. This literally has been one of the worst seasons with consecutively bad Head of Households. It feels like the strategic chops of these players is some of the worse, and I mean worse that I have seen in years.

People nominating allis and sending allies home, like are these players playing the game to win or just playing house? NOTE TO THE PRODUCERS: DO NOT EVER PUT A SINGLE VET IN THE HOUSE FULL OF NEWBIES! Either you give us the coach concept like BB14 and BB18 or you give us something similar to BB13, or dare I say, all-stars, but with actual ALL-STARS/PLAYERS the fandom want to see again not what we witnessed in BB22.

Mickey, I was rooting for you girl, but you are an idiot. Sorry I said it. I will explain more on that later. I’m putting this out in the universe right now, I DESPERATELY need a Rachel, Will, Ava or hell at this point, Ashley Head of Household. I know with certainty Rachel is the only player right now that will blow the house to pieces and its needed.

Last week, the vote was much closer than imagined, and viewers might not know, that Will was on the precipice of being blindsided. However, Ava, and she hasn’t gotten the credit she deserves, was instrumental and getting Vince and Zach to swap their votes to keep will with a bit of manipulation and stellar strategy I must say.

So when Kelley won the BB Blockbuster (oh, I have things to say about that), it was Adrian vs. Will. The other side had the votes to take out Will and Lauren would have had to show her cards, but so what. Katherine, Rylie, Keanu and Kelley voted for Will to be evicted, while everyone else voted Adrian out including Zach and Vince.

It was a sad goodbye, but Adrian should have ben fighting more with those mere minutes he had. I’m not a fan of the BB Blockbuster. It is starting to remind me of the Battle of the Block, where you see the same people nominated week after week, so there needs to be a twist to it. Let’s say, if you win BB Blockbuster, you secure your safety for the following week. We have literally seen the same nominees for several weeks now, and it’s gotten stale.

With that said, a team HOH led to Rylie, yes, many of you might not know who that is, but he’s a person in the house, to win the biggest power. He had plans of Mickey, Ashley and Morgan as nominees, but it resulted in series of unfortunate events. Mickey activated her power, and Ryli, the idiot he is guessed incorrectly, and Mickey took over his HOH.

So, Mickey is our new HOH, and you would think she would make a smart move, especially after Rylie cursed her out and showed his ass. Mickey is suffering from what everyone else in who has been HOH has suffered: people pleasing. This is a GAME! You cannot please everyone and guess what you’ve known these people less than 30 days; who cares if they are mad you nominated them, if its NOT them its you.

So we again see Kelley and Keanu on the block with Rylie as a third contender, rightfully so, but Mickey doesn’t want him to go. Mickey, you don’t talk game to this guy, why are you all of a sudden trusting him overnight, as well as Katherine? Is there anyone in that house with a brain that sees the house clearly. I sense Rachel, Ava and Will, but that is it. Ashley does at times, but she’s messy, and obviously obsessed with Zach as well. Jeez, this is why BB needs to STOP CASTING FOR STUPID SHOWMANCES! Put in older houseguests people who aren’t single and ready to mingle, if that is what they want cast they ass on “Love Island.”

I can’t feel sorry for Keanu because I don’t know what game he’s playing, but its not a smart one at all. People who has tried to help him, he alienates, while the people he thinks he can trust are using him and have left him out of the loop (most recent vote) and he’s still trusting them.

Kelley just needs an ally, and she needs to realize Vince is NOT one after what he did to you on the vote. Rachel, Ava and Will have Vince’s game clocked and I cannot wait to see his bum nominated because he’s going to spiral. Vince is the epitome of a butt kisser. He might see it as gameplay, but the guy is so enamored with making everyone like him he will kiss their tail to high heavens.

I literally can only count on one hand the players I like, which was different at the start of the season. Morgan is so obvious with Vince and Zach, Mickey should know this proposed final four with Vince, Zach and Morgan is not good for her game. Those guys are closer to Morgan, not you.

Mickey is actively pushing Rachel and Ava out of her corner with a move that will cost her the game easily. Why are you considering targeting Jimmy, who is NOT ever going to put you up, at least not anytime soon? Why are these players constantly targeting their own I can’t understand it for the life of me.

I’m glad Rachel is clocking it so she can take a shot at those two ladies. They are going to spiral when they hit the block, and I hope Jimmy is nominated as a replacement by Mickey, now that Keanu won the veto. That is going to show Jimmy, he can’t trust them, and put heat on Vince and Zach who pushed for him to be on the block. I want to see a combination of those four touch that block badly. Not to mention, Katherine and Lauren. They need to be rattled a bit.

Mickey you are trading solid allies for unloyal allies in Rylie and Katherine. I’m over you, so over you, not to mention Keanu is someone you have to take out during a double eviction, which I have a feeling is coming sooner than later. I think this might be a 9-person jury, if not you’re talking about a 7-person jury that doesn’t start till the middle of September with the season culminating on September 28. Meaning a chaotic rush to the end, and I don’t like that.

Just doing the math, you would have 11 players left in the game on August 21. A double eviction is likely August 28 or September 4 and then there is only 3 more weeks of gameplay before things end. However, a seven-person jury wouldn’t begin till September 4 if we’re just looking at single evictions, and then within 3 weeks the season is over. Hell, maybe this season we get 2 double evictions like BB14, BB15, BB17 and BB19.

Totally forget Jimmy can expose a lot of nominated like the Heavy Hitters putting Zach, Vince, Morgan, Rachel and Mickey in some hot water. I don’t think Rachel will take a big hit, but the others absolutely will. Ok, I need Jimmy up so this house explodes because he noted he was going to bring the drama and now I need to see it and then him when blockbuster and shake the entire house.

Rylie, he’s creepy. Sorry, I just have to say it. I don’t know if Katherine is really into him or not, but his touchiness and they way he talks is uncomfortable to watch. There is something about his obsession with Katherine that is just intolerable to watch. He did not come to play BB and I’m over it.

As expected, Mickey has lost serious allies in Ashley, Will, Rachel, Jimmy, and I think even Ava is out on her. She has Morgan, but Morgan is so wrapped around Zach and Vince’s finger its not funny. What I love is that Kelley has seen the light as it pertains to Vince, and boy he better watch out.

I hate to say it, I need both Jimmy and Kelley to stay so we can send Rylie out and set a definitive line in the sand and get this game moving because after 4 weeks of absolute horrid gameplay, if this level of bad strategy spills over into week 5, dare I say I might be starting to check out on “Big Brother 27.”