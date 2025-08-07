BEVERLY HILLS—Yesterday at Comic-Con, a new graphic novel entitled “The Real Superheroes of Beverly Hills,” written by Steven Stern, a longtime resident of Beverly Hills, made its debut. This graphic novel is set in Beverly Hills. It tells the story of four teenage friends. While they are at Griffith Observatory, the observatory is hit by a cosmic event, and they gain superpowers. Afterwards, they are approached by a television producer who wants them to star in a reality show, and they soon learn they must do this while fighting a crazed villain.



The Real Superheroes of Beverly Hills is published by 1First Comics, which Ken F. Levin runs. This graphic novel is illustrated by Jim Fletcher, the former Creative Director of DC Comics’ collectible merchandise division, DC Direct, and his daughter, Leila



