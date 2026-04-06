SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department announced on Saturday, April 4, a bomb threat was made at the Santa Monica Pier.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, the SMPD received a report involving a potential bomb threat directed at the Santa Monica Pier.

​SMPD personnel arrived on the scene immediately to assess the situation. In coordination with specialized units, officers conducted a thorough sweep of the area. Following the investigation, it was determined that the threat was not credible.

​The Santa Monica Pier remained open throughout the assessment, and no injuries were reported. Out of an abundance of caution, the public will notice an increased police presence in the area. All operations at the SM Pier have returned to normal.

​The safety of residents and visitors is the Police Department’s top priority. The SMPD is asking the public to remain aware of their surroundings and follow the principle of “See Something, Say Something.”