MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on its Facebook page that it will host a Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Collection and documenting shredding event.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Malibu City Hall located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Upper Parking Lot.

Individuals will be able to safely dispose of automotive and household batteries, anti-freeze, ink cartridges, oil filters, unbroken light bulbs, used motor oil (15 gallons max), water-based and latex paint (15 gallons max).

Electronic waste that will be accepted include cable boxes, cameras, cell phones, desktops and laptops, keyboard and mouse, printers and copiers, mixed plastic/metal/wire, monitors, including TVs, office/home phones, tablets, video/audio equipment and video game systems.

Document shredding will also be available, which includes checkbooks, credit card statements, insurance information, investment records, legal files, medical information, pay stubs, receipts and invoices, tax forms and bank statements, utility bills (max of 5 boxes or 13-gallon bags per household.

For more details visit: www.MalibuCity.org/Calendar.