BRENTWOOD—Los Angeles County celebrated Flag Day on Sunday, June 14 by lighting up the Ferris wheel located in Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier. Flag Day commemorates the day the U.S. adopted the American Flag through resolution with the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1777.

President Donald Trump issued a proclamation on June 12 regarding Flag Day and Flag Week. He noted those who have been frontline workers during the pandemic alongside those serving the nation:

“Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare professionals have treated and cared for those sickened by the virus, and countless American patriots have provided critical goods and services to their fellow citizens in these uncertain times,” said President Trump.

While Pacific Park still remains closed to the public due to safety precautions from the novel coronavirus, they proceeded to light more than 174,000 LED lights programmed to illustrate red, white and blue colors, patterns and transitions in honor of the holiday.

The park lit the wheel at sunset at approximately 8:07 p.m. and had it lit until 12:30 a.m. on Monday, June 15. A 130-foot-tall flag was also installed by the Ferris Wheel.