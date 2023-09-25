WEST HOLLYWOOD—On September 23, it was reported that a bronze Buddha statue from the Barakat Art Gallery was stolen. The establishment is located at 941 La Cienega Boulevard. Surveillance video from September 18 shows a box truck pulling up to the museum, and the 250 pound statue being hoisted into the back of the truck.



According to the Barakat Gallery website, the Buddha statue dates back to 1800 A.D. and 1900 A.D. and is on display in London at 31, Brook Street, Mayfair London, 58.4 Samcheong-ro, Jangno-gu in Seoul, Korea, 187 Hollywood Road Kelford Mansion, Sheung Wan in Hong Kong, China, 21 Wang Chuk Hang Road, Global Trade Square in Hong Kong China, and 941 North La Cienga Boulevard, in West Hollywood.



A search on the Los Angeles Police Department website references a similar statue stolen back in July 2023.

Canyon News contacted the LAPD for more information but did not hear back before print.