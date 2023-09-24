MINNESOTA– In a wild Week 3 thriller, the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Minnesota Vikings 28-24 on Sunday, September 24. It was a roller coaster ride which included another risky decision by Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. Thankfully the Charger defense secured their first victory of the season.

Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen put on a show, helping the Chargers overcome injuries to Mike Williams and Derwin James Jr. Justin Herbert passed for more than 400 yards and Keenan Allen had more than 200 receiving yards as the Chargers move to (1-2) on the season.

In the fourth quarter trailing by three, The Bolts advanced to midfield and faced third-and-17.This set the stage for Herbert to find Allen for 20 yards as the wide receiver set a new career best with 215 receiving yards.

Williams (knee) and safety Derwin James Jr. (hamstring) left the game early because of injuries.

Herbert certainly never drew it up this way but either way it was the game winning TD pass. In position to make an interception, Minnesota Cornerback Akayleb Evans instead had the ball bounce off his hands and into Josh Palmer’s waiting grasp.

The Chargers wideout then tumbled into the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown. It was Herbert’s 100th career touchdown pass.

As every Chargers fan knows by now, a lead in the 4th quarter is never safe.

Minnesota had first-and-goal at the 3 but was denied on four plays, including a Michael Davis pass breakup on fourth down intended for Jefferson. The Bolts began at the 2 but quickly got a first down on an Allen reception.

At there own 24 yard line the Chargers faced fourth-and-1 at their own 24. Staley rolled the dice and went for it.

The Vikings defense stuffed the Chargers on 4th Down, it seemed all hope was lost for the Bolts fans.

With not only the game on the line, but the entire season, the Los Angeles Chargers defense came to the rescue and preserved the first win of the season.

Kenneth Murray Jr. intercepted a deflected pass in the end zone with six seconds left to seal the Chargers’ win. After losing so many nail biters, the breaks finally went the Chargers way.