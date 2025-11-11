WEST HOLLYWOOD—In the first week of November, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station released its report on crimes in West Hollywood for October 2025 noting a 10 percent overall drop in reported crime, but a rise in burglaries and robberies.



In October, 13 robberies were reported, compared to a total of 5 in September. The number of burglaries in West Hollywood also increased to 36, including 12 garage burglaries and 10 mailroom thefts. In addition, there were 22 reports of shoplifting, and the number of car thefts increased to 33.



In October 2025, the number of violent crimes in West Hollywood decreased as the number of aggravated assaults dropped to three incidents, and there were no homicides that occurred, but there were two reported rapes.



According to the latest crime report from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station, much of the crime occurred in the West District.



The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood will present its full crime report at the meeting of the West Hollywood Public Safety Commission which will occur on November 10.