SANTA MONICA—On Friday, March 26, at approximately 11:30 p.m. officers with the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) were dispatched to a trespassing call in the 500 block of Wilshire Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers observed three subjects emerge from the building in question. The suspects immediately fled on foot upon seeing the officers, while trying to discard of the stolen property.

Officers detained all three without incident, in the 1200 block of 5th Street after a short foot pursuit. The suspects were also in possession of various burglary tools which included bolt cutters, a hand saw, screwdrivers, lock pliers, and hand keys. Officers believe these individuals are also responsible for other burglaries in the area. All three suspects had prior theft-related convictions and arrests.

The first suspect, Rudy Leonel Barrios, 30, from Los Angeles was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine, conspiracy, and resisting arrest.

The second suspect, Eduardo Manzo Rangel, 23, from Los Angeles was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy, and resisting arrest.

The third suspect, Miguel Eduardo Barrientos, 32, from Inglewood was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.