UNITED STATES—California Ranks Among the Top 10 U.S. States With the Highest Pedestrian and Bicyclist Fatalities, with a fatality risk rating of 54/100.

Walking and biking are often promoted as healthier, greener alternatives to driving. Yet in many parts of the United States, they come with measurable and sustained danger. A new nationwide analysis reveals that in several states, pedestrian and bicyclist fatality rates remain significantly above national benchmarks, putting non-motorized road users at persistent risk.

The research by Bicycle Accident Lawyers Group analyzed state-level pedestrian and bicyclist fatality data from the League of American Bicyclists covering 2019–2023. The study calculated a combined Fatality Risk Score (out of 100) for each state, factoring in fatalities per 100,000 residents and state-specific trends.

Top 10 U.S. States With the Highest Pedestrian and Bicyclist Fatality Risk (2019–2023) State Fatality Risk Score out of 100 Rank Florida 91 1 Louisiana 81 2 Arizona 75 3 New Mexico 71 4 South Carolina 64 5 Delaware 59 6 Mississippi 57 7 California 54 8 Nevada 51 9 Texas 46 10

California ranks eighth, with a Fatality Risk Score of 54 out of 100 (Pedestrian Fatalities Score: 33/50; Bicyclist Fatalities Score: 21/50). With a population of 39,249,559 between 2019 and 2023, the Golden State recorded an average of 1,164 pedestrian and 153 bicyclist deaths per year. The average annual pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents stand at 3.0, and bicyclist fatalities at 0.4, highlighting the dangers faced by non-motorized travelers despite extensive urban infrastructure.

Looking at the findings, a spokesperson from the Bicycle Accident Lawyers Group commented:

“Despite its reputation for progressive transportation planning, California still struggles with pedestrian and cyclist safety. Dense traffic, complex intersections, and inconsistent infrastructure improvements mean risk remains high, particularly in urban and suburban areas.”

What Pedestrians and Cyclists Can Do to Reduce Risk

Experts advise non-motorized road users in high-risk states to adopt the following practices:

Plan routes carefully. Avoid areas with high fatality rates.

Increase visibility. Wear bright or reflective clothing and use lights at night.

Obey traffic rules. Stop at crosswalks and anticipate turning vehicles.

Stay alert. Watch for hazards such as distracted drivers, parked cars, and changing road conditions.

Advocate for safer infrastructure. Support dedicated bike lanes, pedestrian crossings, and traffic-calming measures.

Methodology

The study was conducted by Bicycle Accident Lawyers Group, an Arizona-based firm devoted to representing injured cyclists and pedestrians.

Data analyzed: Pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities 2019–2023 (state-level).

Metrics: Fatalities per 100,000 residents, scored out of 50 for pedestrians and bicyclists, combined for a total Fatality Risk Score out of 100.

Ranking: States ranked based on combined fatality frequency and trend.

Data Source

League of American Bicyclists → https://data.bikeleague.org/data/states-biking-walking-road-safety/#map-number-of-pedestrian-fatalities

