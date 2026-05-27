SANTA MONICA—On May 24, at approximately 5:20 p.m. Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers assigned to patrol downtown Santa Monica responded to a call of a reported assault with a deadly weapon in the vicinity of 3rd Street and Broadway.



Officers arriving at the scene discovered a male suspect later identified as Tar Nay in his vehicle, brandishing stopping traffic, brandishing a baseball bat, and yelling threats at his victims. Nay, then exited his vehicle with his Cane Corso dog close behind him. Both Nay and his dog were giving chase when Nay sicced his dog on one of the victims.



The dog then bit the victim on the thigh. Officers in pursuit stopped Nay on 4th Street and detained him. Bystanders provided witness statements and video evidence to the police to use in their investigation.



Santa Monica Fire Department (SMFD) paramedics treated the victim’s dog bite at the scene. No further treatment was required. SMPD posted the incident on their Facebook, X, and Instagram social media pages.



Nay was transported to the Santa Monica Jail and booked on the following charges:



245(a)(1) PC – Assault with a Deadly Weapon



422(a) PC – Criminal Threats



The Santa Monica Animal Control Officers took custody of the dog and brought it to the local animal shelter.



This is an active investigation. Anyone with more information on the incident are encouraged to call SMPD at 310-458-8427





