CALIFORNIA— U.S. Army Veteran, Rep. Darrell Issa (CA-50), initiated an effort to rescue three California families from Afghanistan. In an August 27 press release, Congressman Issa indicated that the three California families, plus an additional three, were rescued due to his efforts.

According to Issa’s press release, the first four families evacuated from Afghanistan had 7 adults and 16 children. Six families were rescued in all. At least twenty of the children rescued “are enrolled in school within the Cajon Valley Union School District.” The press release goes on to say, they are not sure of the exact number at this time.

Congressman Issa said it is an honor to be able to help.

“Amidst the heartbreak of yesterday and the chaos that has gripped Afghanistan for weeks, we continue to make extraordinary progress in bringing our people home. It is an honor to help rescue and reunite families and loved ones, but we still have more work to do,” Issa stated.

“This has been an around-the-clock operation, and individuals inside of government and outside of it deserve our deepest thanks. But more members of our community still need our help. The mission is to bring our people home, and we will continue to do it,” Issa stated.

Congressman Issa had criticized Biden early on for withdrawing our troops, and leaving people behind.

President Biden must realize that weakness emboldens the terrorists and endangers the citizens we are working around the clock to free from the chaos in Afghanistan.https://t.co/81oroKp6Tg — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) August 28, 2021

Darrell Issa is the Representative of California’s 50th Congressional District. The District encompasses the central and northeastern parts of San Diego County and a portion of Riverside County, including the communities of Fallbrook, San Marcos, Valley Center, Ramona, Escondido, Santee, Lakeside, El Cajon, Temecula, and the mountain and desert areas of the San Diego-Imperial County line.

Issa served as the Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform from 2011-2015.

Issa is not the only one who took the initiative to get families out of Afghanistan. Author and conservative talk show host, Glenn Beck, reportedly rescued approximately 5,100 U.S. citizens from Afghanistan.

New York’s 40th Police Commissioner, Bernard Kerik, accused the Biden administration of preventing U.S. citizens from being rescued.