CALIFORNIA- Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday, April 15 his plan to provide cash payments to adult immigrants living illegally in the state to help them during financial struggles due to the coronavirus crisis.

The cash aid will come from a mixture of taxpayer money ($75 million) and charitable donations from both corporations and philanthropists ($50 million). In total it will give 150,000 adults $500 each during the coronavirus outbreak, for a total of $125 million in aid.

Approximately 2 million immigrants are reported to be living in the country illegally and therefore are not eligible for the $2.2 trillion stimulus package approved by Congress last month, which provided a $1,200 average payment to most Americans, as well as adding to unemployment benefits by $600 per week per individual.

Newsom highlighted that 10 percent of the state’s workforce consists of immigrants living in the country illegally but who also paid over $2.5 billion in state and local taxes alone last year.

Charities who have already donated to assist those immigrants in need include the Emerson Collective, Blue Shield of California Foundation, the California Endowment, the James Irvine Foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and an anonymous donor for a total of $5.5 million thus far. Personal information will not be required in order to access the financial aid.