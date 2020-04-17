SANTA MONICA- A Vons in downtown Santa Monica will be turned into a five story apartment complex for 260 units, including 65 affordable apartments.

In addition to creating housing for many residents of Santa Monica, a 53,000 square-foot grocery store will reside on its ground level and another 33,000 square feet of retail elsewhere in the building. Developer Related California will replace the large parking lot on the property at 710 Broadway with an underground garage with 390 parking spots.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the Planning Commission and Architectural Review Board have suspended meetings, and therefore it is unknown when the project will have a public hearing or begin to take place.

Aside from this project, developer Related California also completed The Village at Santa Monica, which is a $350-million mixed-use complex on Ocean Boulevard and Olympic Drive.