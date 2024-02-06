HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Sunday February 3, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning across Southern California. Southern California has been seriously impacted by the flooding and mudslides throughout our coverage area.

According to reports 38 million people remain under flood watches, and warmings including in Hollywood Hills. As of Tuesday, February 6, at least three lives have been lost.

The following text came directly from the National Weather Service. Governor Gavin Newsom and officials for Los Angeles County also issued proclamations on a city and state level.



“A slow moving and relatively narrow axis of anomalous moisture will continue to focus across Southern California over the next 12 to 24 hours, maintaining a significant threat for life threatening flash flooding across the Transverse Ranges and adjacent locations.



Areas of moderate heavy rain are expected to remain in place near a cold front crossing the southern coast of California, just ahead of an upper-level trough axis.



Additional rainfall totals through Tuesday of 1-3 inches are expected for the urban corridor from Los Angeles to San Diego and into the foothills of the Transverse Ranges, with locally higher rainfall totals in areas of higher terrain.



This will fall on top of the 5 to 10+ inches of rain which has impacted Southern California over the past 48 hours. Flooding of streams and rivers along with mudslides are expected to remain a threat.



While rain will continue for Southern California on Tuesday, the intensity is expected to be lighter than what occurred over the weekend as the storm system moves east into the Desert Southwest, but the potential for flash-flooding and higher rainfall rates will expand into western Arizona, southern Nevada, and southwestern Utah.”



The full text with possible projected threats of severe weather may be viewed on the National Weather Service website.



On February 3, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a State of Emergency for the state of California, according to “Government Code section 8625 I hereby proclaim a State of Emergency to exist in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties,” Newsom stated.



The Governor also advised California residents to heed the warnings of public officials.



“California, this is a serious storm with dangerous life-threatening impacts. Please pay attention to any emergency orders or alerts from local officials.



California is ready with a record number of emergency assets on the ground to respond to the impacts of this storm.”



California has mobilized a record 8,500 state-coordinated, prepositioned emergency response assets that are ready to respond to potential flooding, landslides, travel impacts and 911 calls. The full text of the Governor’s proclamation may be found on his website.



Lindsay Horvath, Chairwoman of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors also made a statement on the county website notifying the public of what websites to use for outreach.



“Los Angeles County is taking action to protect our communities during the storm and to recover from any impacts that may result. This emergency declaration allows us to move quickly to deploy resources, and it aligns with Governor Newsom’s order issued today. The State, County, and the 88 cities of Los Angeles County are working together to keep everyone informed, prepared, and safe. Thank you for staying inside and off the roads.”

The emergency proclamation allows for expedited procurement of vital supplies and resources, the deployment of disaster service workers, and the use emergency protective measures, like evacuation orders, that protect life, property, and the environment.”