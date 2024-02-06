LAS VEGAS, NV–Football’s biggest week kicked off on Monday, February 5 LIVE from Las Vegas with a sneak peek of the home of Super Bowl LVIIl, the magnificent Allegiant Stadium, Opening Night presented by Gatorade was a giant Pep Rally where over 23,000 strong got an opportunity to cheer members of both teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and the overwhelming crowd favorite, San Francisco 49ers were there to rile up the crowd with jokes and trash talk.

This being Las Vegas, the “Death Star” had the ambiance of the Vegas Strip- the vibrant nightlife featuring neon lights and dreams of glory Patrick Mahomes to Brock Purdy, answered dozens of questions throughout the evening, but only after first making a parade like entrance,

Travis Kelce was met with resounding “boos” from the 49ers fans dominating Opening Night. The reaction only made Kelce more fired up, saying he likes the boos more than he likes the cheers, egging on the Niners fans to keep them coming. “I fèel like playing right now,” Kelce flexed, playing the perfect WWE foil.

Since this is the Chiefs 4th Super Bowl appearance in five years, and the San Fran faithful showed up in droves since the Bay Are to Vegas is relatively close. It seemed like it was 75 percent Niners fans.

Clearly, the Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce are comfortable being the villan, or the “Anti-Hero” at the very least.

What would an Opening Night in Sin City be without a little splash of colorful characters? Allegiant Stadium wasn’t just home to the NFL stars on Monday. It also featured special appearances by the Blue Man Group, Michael Buffer and Carrot Top, with Buffer welcoming the players onto the field with his booming voice and Carrot Top even asking Kelce to trade Super Bowl tickets for his concert tickets. A parade of both cheerleaders and costumed creatures was also on hand to kick off the night.

Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night was great. It the The largest crowd for a SB opening night ever. Next time these teams meet will be in 6 days. Super Bowl LVIII will be held at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11. The game will be televised on CBS, kickoff is slated for 3:30 pm.