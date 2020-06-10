CALIFORNIA— The state of California is moving to phase three of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s four-stage plan to reopen the state amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Stage three of reopening the state specifically deals with the reopening of higher risk environments with adaptations and limits on size of gatherings on businesses. Stage three would implement the opening of workplaces such as personal care businesses like hair and nail salons, as well as gyms. Other businesses that fall under phase 3 include entertainment venues such as movie theaters and sporting venues without a live audience. In-person religious services such as church and weddings are set to reopen as early as June 12.

Travel for permissible activities, such as healthcare, food, those who work in stages 1-3 jobs, and local activities related to open sectors are accessible under stage three of reopening. According to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and State of California Department of Industrial Relations (CDIR), movie theaters would have to operate at 25% of theater capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees, whichever is lower.

Along with the guidelines, key prevention tips from CDPH and CDIR also include:physical distancing to the maximum extent possible, use of face coverings by employees (where respiratory protection is not required), customer/client frequent hand washing, regular cleaning and disinfection, and training employees on these and other elements of the COVID-19 prevention plan.

There will be a continuation of monitoring critical indicators and alterations made in the scope of reopening if necessary to protect public health and safety, according to the California State Government website.