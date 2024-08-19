WESTWOOD—The UCLA Police Department reported a campus burglary at Olympic Hall on August 7. The UCLA PD reported on August 6 at 9:30 p.m., the victim heard an unknown suspect enter his room at Olympic Hall and then quickly leave. The victim exited his room and observed a suspect walking away from the room. After, the victim realized his wallet and car keys were stolen.

Authorities described the suspect as a Black male between the ages of 20 to 28. He is 5 feet and 8 inches tall with an average build, with curly brown/black hair and thin mustache. The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black shoes. The incident is currently under investigation

The UCLA Police Department would like to remind the campus community to:

• Dial 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

• For non-emergencies, program the UCLA PD 24-hour phone number into your cell phone – 310-825-1491.

• Always be alert and aware of your surroundings.

• Report any suspicious activity to the police.

• Do not leave doors to buildings propped open.

• Secure your residence by locking all windows and doors.

• Avoid poorly-lit or deserted areas when walking at night.

• Utilize the UCLA Safe Ride Service and UCPD CSO evening escorts.