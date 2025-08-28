BEVERLY HILLS—The rapper Cardi B is known for her music, as well as her distinctive long nails and penchant for wearing many wigs. She is being sued in civil court by a security guard, Emani Ellis, who filed charges against the rapper in 2020, claiming that she was assaulted by the rapper, who also used racial slurs towards her and spat on her.



On Tuesday, August 26, Cardi B took the stand to testify. She claimed that in 2018, after she emerged from the elevator and arrived at a Beverly Hills doctor’s office, she was filmed and followed against her will by Emani Ellis. The rapper went on to say that in doing so, her privacy was invaded by Ms. Ellis, which also led to Cardi B fearing for her unborn child as she was pregnant at the time. In turn, this led to a verbal spat between the two women. However, Cardi B denied physically assaulting Ms. Ellis.