UNITED STATES—The rambunctious, unpredictable Lupe and the obedient people magnet Deville make quite an odd couple. One is a pit bull lab and the other a Chihuahua terrier. Both are loving in the unconditional way of dogs. There is one discovery that made me happy in a world where the prescription of so many foods for a healthy dog nutrition, whereas these critters once served the function of garbage disposal in many a farmhouse.

The great discovery was that peanuts could be safely consumed by dogs. The fact is I like to consume peanuts as well. And I’ve come to rue the day when I introduced Lupe to them. The moment she hears me munching on them, she moseys into the kitchen and stares at me with those so-human puppy dog eyes. Then, I am seized by the urge to withdraw to a tiny room and keep the whole bag for myself.

Lupe looks at me and wags her auburn tail. And I feel the wrath of my own selfish, greedy nature. Of course, I share a handful of peanuts, and she gobbles them up. My first experiences with the Chihuahua terrier inspired an improvement in the peanut-feeding technique. This is what it was: when Deville had been fed an unshelled peanut, his dog-walk evacuations told a tale of unassimilated bounty from fertile earth. Whole peanuts that stood out like a missing tooth in a beautiful smile.

So, I have taken to chewing a handful and then letting the resulting peanut mush plop onto the kitchen tile, where the energetic Lupe instantly appears, thanks to canine scent and that pungent peanut smell. It can now be digested. Lupe is the fast one and DeVille now, being the senior dog of this duo will saunter in. May delicate readers not be grossed out by my active participation in the preparation of peanuts to aid the dogs’ absorption of the legume that put George Washington Carver on the map.

There are some good things we do at home that we wouldn’t want everyone to see. Even a dog. I note that in the climactic doggie days of summer, Lupe has taken to lounging on the bathroom floor. Which poses some difficulties when needing to shower or brush my teeth, as she occupies a choice spot between the sink and the bathtub. Then again, Leapin’ Loca Lupe has been such an evolutionary stimulant, keeping me on my toes lest I step on that dear furry stain.

DeVille, on the other hand, today was sheltering under a chair in the living room. There is something about a cool place and a small safe place that where humans and canine all long for.

To be continued…