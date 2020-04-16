UNITED STATES─Sustainability is top of mind these days. More consumers are making mindful choices when it comes to the products they are using in their homes – for example, choosing low VOC paints, using LED lighting, and installing energy-efficient climate control systems. To inject a sense of warmth and authenticity into the home, many homeowners are also turning to natural materials such as wood for their interior surfaces and flooring, and are choosing artisan-crafted products over mass-produced versions.

Fortunately, opting for eco-friendly materials and solutions doesn’t mean sacrificing style. Investing in flooring crafted of natural materials, such as artisan-crafted wood flooring, is a smart way to make a home more sustainable while also increasing resale value.

At once durable and aesthetically pleasing, natural wood flooring is one of the most sustainable and renewable materials available. When compared to most other flooring options, not only are fewer raw materials used in its creation, but less energy and fewer natural resources are consumed.

Hardwood flooring, such as that from Carlisle Wide Plank Floors, is responsibly sourced and crafted in the U.S. from forests that are never clear cut, protecting the Earth’s natural resources. Trees are harvested only at the end of their lifecycle and new trees are then planted in their place. And, 90 percent of the timber used in creation of Carlisle’s floors comes from suppliers within 500 miles of the mill, minimizing the carbon footprint. The remaining wood by-product is recycled into bio bricks for wood burning stoves.

When considering prefinished wood flooring, homeowners should make sure the flooring has no measurable VOCs (volatile organic compounds) and that no urea formaldehyde is added during the manufacturing process. This is especially important as consumers become more aware of the importance of indoor air quality and its impact on health and well-being.

Beyond their green advantages, hardwood floors have a classic, timeless appeal that infuses spaces with a sense of luxury. They are available in a range of species, colors, finishes and textures, and can complement any decor style.

One trend in hardwood flooring that has been growing, in particular, is wide plank flooring. Wide plank floors are typically sourced from old-growth forests in the Northern United States. Because the planks are handcrafted from the tight-grained heartwood of the tree, the timber is harder and stronger than the wood from less mature trees.

In addition to providing classic beauty and long-term durability, wide plank wood floors make spaces appear larger. They have fewer seams than traditional width hardwood floors, which creates a less cluttered look and helps to open up spaces, while variations within the planks results in an inherently pleasing organic aesthetic.

Although wide plank flooring is often viewed as being more contemporary in style, it also lends itself to transitional and traditional styles – making it well-suited for a range of design preferences.

To meet the growing demand for smooth face, low matte finish flooring in warmer tones, Carlisle Wide Plank Floors recently introduced the Tranquil Collection. The collection features eight-inch wide planks, each carefully hand-selected by Carlisle artisans, and is available in six soothing colors: Eden, Haven, Harbor, Oasis, Preserve and Sanctuary. The collection’s warmer-toned hues encourage homeowners to transition from the chaos of their daily lives into a feeling of comfort and calm. The organic character of the timber is artfully maintained, bringing a sense of elegance and connection with nature.

To learn more about wide plank flooring, visit www.wideplankflooring.com.