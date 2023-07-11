LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department have arrested a suspect connected to an arson that occurred at Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday, July 8. The LAPD reported at 8 p.m. on July 8, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Major Crimes Division Detectives and Los Angeles Fire Department’s Arson Investigators responded to an arson incident at Los Angeles City Hall. The suspect broke a second-floor window and set fire to an interior office located at 1st Street and Main Street. The fire was immediately contained, and no injuries were sustained during the incident.

Los Angeles Fire Department Arson Investigators confirmed an accelerant was used to commit the fire. Officials do not suspect the arson to be related to any other arson or crimes in the region.

On Sunday, July 9, at around 6:15 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Security Services Division patrol officers arrested the arson suspect in the Downtown Los Angeles Area without incident. The suspect was booked for 451 (b) PC – Arson and the Los Angeles Police Department’s Major Crimes Division is handling the investigation. Taken into custody was Carlos Tercero-Maradiaga, 36.

Anyone with details on this crime is asked to call Major Crimes Detectives at (213) 486-6270. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.