SANTA MONICA—Traffic traveling both ways along the California Incline was halted on July 6 as law enforcement attempted to make “contact with a distraught individual,” according to a statement by the Santa Monica Police Department.

“At approximately 09:30 Wednesday morning, Santa Monica Fire Department was dispatched to the 900 block of Palisades Park to assist Santa Monica Police with an adult male along the edge of the bluff threatening to jump,” Fire Captain Patrick Nulty told the Santa Monica Mirror.

Areas of Palisades Park were roped off as both agencies attempted to retrieve the man.

After four hours of communicating with him, police and firefighters were able to approach him and lift him over the concrete barrier to safety.

“The individual in crisis has been transported to a local hospital for evaluation,” said Santa Monica Police in a statement. Streets were reopened just after 1 p.m.

Santa Monica Police remind the public of the resources available to the public. If you or someone you know is thinking about harming themselves please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.