HOLLYWOOD- It must be awesome to have your own yacht. If you are a celebrity, you can afford this luxury. Yachts owned by celebrities range in style and size, however one thing that unites these vessels is their owner’s love for the sea. Let’s look at some of the celebrities that own these beauties. David Beckham is the proud owner of a .28 meter Diva Argo 90. Named after Beckham’s iconic football shirt number. Seven was launched in October 2021 and constructed in GRP. Studio Officina Italian Design penned the yacht both inside and out, while Ferretti Engineering Dept. oversaw her naval architecture.

Tennis king Rafael Nadal is the proud owner of a Sunroof 80 Power super yacht, which was delivered in June 2020. Nadal previously owned a Monte Carlo Yachts 76. The 80 Sunroof Power catamaran, is also known as Great White. UFC fighter Conor McGregor is now the owner of a recently completed Tecnomar For Lamborghini 63 yacht. The 19.2 meter yacht is a crossover of the two brands and designed to satisfy owners who enjoy super yachts and supercars. Connor’s yacht features a distinctive gold hull paint and will feature the same materials as a Lamborghini supercar. It was inspired by Lamborghini’s Sian FKP37 model, Trcnomar for Lamborghini features a special “carbon skin.” NFL superstar Tom Brady took delivery of a 16 meter custom cruiser from Dutch builder Water towards the end of 2020 after signing a $50 million dollar contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He actually bought, the Wajer 77. The Water. 55s, is christened Viva a Vida.

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani, owns the 65 meter Codecasa yacht, Main. Inside the yacht, it features a muted palette, spiral staircase, gym, cinema and guest accommodations for 12. So many celebrities own yachts including, Billy Joel, Tony Parker, Roberto Cavalli, Diane von Furstenburg, David Gilmour, Johnny Depp, which eventually sold his yacht in July 2017 to an undisclosed buyer. Eric Clapton, owns Va Bene, the super yacht. Last but not least, we have Michael Jordan, who’s currently in Ocean City, Maryland for the 52nd Annual White Marlin Open which began August 4-10. His boat is registered in the tournament. Michael Jordan’s custom-built 80-foot sport fishing yacht is named “Catch 23.” It was designed and built by Bayliss Boatworks, and is known for its speed, luxurious features and of course, Michael Jordan’s personal touch. The yacht boasts a custom cold-molded hull, powerful MTU engines, and a sleek unmistakable exterior. Michael Jordan has been attending for years, he’s also known for his passion for fishing and was involved in the design and customization of the yacht. So what is the top speed of the Catch 23? It’s powered by twin diesel MTU (V16 2000 M96L) 2,635hp engines, motor yacht Catch 23 is capable of reaching a top speed of 39 knots, and rides comfortably at a cruise of 33 knots. The price for his beauty was $ 8 million dollars and in order to maintain it it costs $1 million to maintain it.

The tournament attracts many celebrities , from world-famous chefs to legendary athletes. In the past celebrities such as Hall of Fame baseball player Wade Boggs, celebrity chef Emeril Largesse, and singer Roy Clark are some of the famous people who have participated in the White Marlin Open throughout its history. While Jordan has not yet made an appearance at the Harbour Island Marina during his time competing in the tournament, anglers on his boat have made qualifying catches at the White Marlin Open, including last year. Last year, angler Patrick Field won the dolphin category of the White Marlin Open reeling in a 32.5 pound dolphin.

Rose’s Scoop: If you are the lucky one this year at the 2025 White Marlin Open in Ocean City, Maryland, it has a prize pool of $7.2 million, according to tournament organizers. According to the White Marlin Open, the entry fee is $1400 per boat off registered prior to June 1st, and $1700 per boat after June 1st.