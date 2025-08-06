GLENDALE, CA—At the corner of San Fernando Road and Allen Avenue in Glendale, a small building built in 1951 has come back to life. It now houses Little Bear, a modern Italian fast casual spot with a big heart and even bigger flavor.

Chef Sevan Abdessian, who once transformed Glendale’s dining scene with Recess Eatery, is back. And this time, he’s bringing hand-crafted pastas, fresh sandwiches, and bright seasonal salads in a space that feels welcoming and sunlit, just like his food.

“I’ve always loved pasta,” said Chef Abdessian. “This space gave me the chance to focus on Italian cuisine and fresh pastas. Sometimes it’s the smallest things that inspire you. In this case it was the building, built in 1951 with some very cool elements.”

Little Bear opened on July 21 and has been filling plates and hearts ever since.

Chef Sevan’s menu is grounded in simplicity. The dishes start with whole, locally sourced ingredients and feature comforting, recognizable flavors with subtle global inspiration.

The food is fresh, colorful, and casual. House made pastas and sandwiches start at just eight dollars, with mains and salads that rarely climb above fifteen. “We are a modern fast casual restaurant focusing on whole ingredients,” he said.

There’s no need for white tablecloths or reservations. It’s a walk-in, cashless space with limited indoor seating and a sunny patio. And for those on the go, pickup and delivery are just a click away. “We have limited seating inside and on the patio but have a robust pickup and delivery service,” said Chef Sevan.

Little Bear is more than a restaurant. It’s a homecoming. Chef Sevan was raised in Glendale. He made his name with Recess Eatery on Brand Boulevard, a now-closed restaurant that once helped redefine dining in the city.

As the Los Angeles Times noted during Recess’s heyday, “Chef Sevan Abdessian brought a seasonal sensibility to a space where diners lingered in garden patios and took comfort in inventive versions of old favorites.” LAist once praised the spot’s eclectic menu and rustic feel, calling it “a needed breath of fresh air in Glendale.”

“Recess was my first restaurant,” he said. “It really changed the dining landscape in Glendale. Fresh organic ingredients in a light-filled intimate dining area and beautiful garden.”

That spirit carries into Little Bear. The food is casual but thoughtful. The vibe is relaxed but intentional.

Behind the restaurant’s operations is Tamar Kevonian, Sevan’s partner in business and in life. “I sort of fell into the restaurant business through my relationship with Sevan,” she said. “I learned fast. At Recess, I expanded operations and events. Here at Little Bear, I still give feedback on the menu.”

They both knew Glendale would be their home again. “We live here. We like the city and all it offers. And we wanted to be part of that again in a significant way.”

Even six years after Recess closed to make way for hotel development, Glendale locals still ask about it. “Since 2016, people have approached us with nostalgic memories about Recess,” Tamar said. “There is a long memory in Glendale. Little Bear is our way of coming back.”

Little Bear is cashless and fast casual. It’s open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. While there’s no brunch service or themed dinners just yet, the team occasionally hosts private evening events and pop-ups. If you’re lucky, you might get invited to one.

Whether you’re grabbing a sandwich before work, picking up pasta for dinner, or spending an afternoon on the patio with coffee and a salad, Little Bear makes it feel easy. It’s neighborhood food made with chef-level care.

As Chef Sevan puts it: “Little Bear is a continuation of everything I’ve learned over the years—classic training, creative freedom, and a deep connection to the communities we serve. It’s a place where comfort food meets inspiration. Where every dish tells a story.”

And that story starts on San Fernando Road, with fresh pasta, soft light, and the smell of roasted garlic in the air.

If you want fresh pasta that doesn’t feel fussy, and a space that feels like home, go to Little Bear. Your taste buds will thank you.

Little Bear is located at 6800 San Fernando Rd., Glendale, CA 91201. To learn more, visit the website or call (818) 425-1284.

Written By Paul Chaderjian