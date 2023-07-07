LOS ANGELES– The Los Angeles Chargers, as well as the Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for the upcoming NFL season. This means trainig camp, as both teams are fueled and motivated by a disappointing 2022 season.

For the first time since 2016, the Rams had a losing record. On top of that, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay admitted to being mentally checked out and seriously considered broadcasting instead of his coaching duties. Thankfully, McVay, and Ram leaders Stafford and Aaron Donald are returning to avenge their Super Bowl hangover after finishing a dreadful 5-12.

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union is returning to UC Irvine! Come see Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and the Rams up-close as they take the field to prepare for the 2023 season with 7 practices from July 29 – August 8. Plus, experience the Fan Zone that features Rams merchandise, vendor booths, music and more. For complete details, Fans can register to attend open Training Camp practices at therams.com/trainingcamp

After winning Super Bowl LVI in dramatic fashion over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi, 2022 was an unmitigated disaster.Cooper Kupp got injured, and nagging questions persist concerning the future and durability of Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford.

As for the Chargers, this is a make or break year for Herbert and Co. Once again their season collapsed in the NFL Playoffs. After jumping out to a 27-0 edge over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jag’s QB Trevor Lawrence rallied the troops for an epic comeback, winning 31-30 to end the Chargers season.

Enter new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who will be tasked with taking Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense to the next level this season. Los Angeles added Quentin Johnston to the receiver’s room on offense, so Herbert has a new OC and another weapon to throw the ball to this season.

In addition, after Running Back Austin Ekeler demanded a trade earlier in the off-season, the Chargers wisely signed their dual threat back who is vital to the Bolts hopes of reaching the next step in the highly competitive AFC West.

Justin Herbert is one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL, however, he has already had multiple offensive coordinators over his brief four years in the league. Furthermore, he has been equipped with a talented core of Wide Recievers such as Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. The biggest question is can they stay healthy?

The Chargers drafted Quentin Johnston (Round 1, Pick 21) and his TCU teammate Derius Davis (Round 4, Pick 125) in the NFL Draft. This will give the team much needed depth with the receiver’s.

The Los Angeles Chargers hold the team’s training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa each summer. The Jack Hammett Sports Complex is located at 2750 Fairview Road, adjacent to Costa Mesa High School.

For more information, visit the Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Training Camp Practice Schedule. Practices are free and open to the public and bleacher seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration tickets are available now. The Jack Hammett Sports Complex features six fields and serves as a hub of youth sports in Costa Mesa, including soccer and flag football.