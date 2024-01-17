WESTWOOD/SANTA MONICA—On January 9, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, in collaboration with Culver City Police Chief Jason Sims and Long Beach Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Don Mauk, announced felony charges in two separate cases.

In the first case, out of Culver City, Marcos Maldonado was charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at her Culver City home. In the second case, out of Long Beach, Martin Lopez was arrested for impersonating a police officer and accused of sexually assaulting and attempting to kidnap a woman.

“From the day this disturbing and tragic crime occurred, Culver City Police Department Investigators have worked tirelessly to solve this case,” said Culver City Police Chief Jason Sims. “I want to thank all our partners who worked alongside our detectives to ensure this suspect was identified and located as quickly as possible. Thank you to the LA Impact Task Force, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Crime Lab, the UCLA Santa Monica Rape Treatment Center, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for your partnership. I also want to thank the Culver City community, particularly the Blair Hills neighborhood for the continued support of the dedicated men and women of the Culver City Police Department who have worked diligently to seek justice for the victim in this case. We will continue to work in close collaboration with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office through the successful prosecution of this suspect.”

“Our personnel work tirelessly to keep Long Beach safe and to hold suspects responsible for crime committed in our city,” said Long Beach Chief of Police Wally Hebeish. “This arrest is a testament to our commitment to bringing justice to victims and getting dangerous suspects out of our community. We urge anyone who may have also been a victim of this suspect to please come forward and we stand ready to assist the District Attorney in the prosecution of this case.”

Martin Lopez, 54, was arrested, not charged, for impersonating a police officer. It is further alleged that Lopez has previously been convicted of two or more serious and/or violent felonies. He is scheduled to be arraigned on January 24 in Dept. S01 at the Long Beach Courthouse.

On or about December 27, 2023, the victim was leaving a restaurant in Long Beach when she was allegedly approached by Lopez at her vehicle outside of the restaurant. He falsely identified himself as a police officer, showing the victim a badge. Lopez allegedly proceeded to sexually assault the woman under the guise of a “search.” He attempted to unsuccessfully command the victim get into his vehicle. At that time, Lopez was confronted by one of the multiple individuals who witnessed the incident.

He fled the scene and was arrested on January 4, 2024. Hi bail was set at $2,410,000. Lopez could face up to 77 years to life in prison. The case was investigated by the Long Beach Police Department.

Marcos Maldonado, 35, is charged in case 24ARCF00040 with two counts of forcible rape of a child under 14 years; one count of sodomy by use of force – victim under age 14; and two counts of sexual penetration by use of force of victim under 14.

It is further alleged that the offenses were committed, the victim was a child under 14 years of age. It also is alleged that the defendant committed the offenses during the commission of a burglary and engaged in the tying or binding of the victim.

Maldonado pleaded not guilty to all charges at an arraignment on January 8. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 15 in Dept. 31 at the Airport Courthouse.

On December 2, 2023, Maldonado allegedly broke into the 12-year-old victim’s home through an upstairs balcony during the early morning hours where he proceeded to sexually assault her over the course of three hours. He was identified by the victim in a six-pack photo line-up. His bail was set at $1,800,000 at his arraignment.

If convicted as charged, Maldonado will face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The case was investigated by the Culver City Police Department.

It is believed that there may be more victims of both Lopez and Maldonado and they are asked to come forward. If anyone has details regarding Lopez they should call 562-570-7368. If anyone has details about Maldonado they should contact 310-253-6302 or email tips@culvercity.org.