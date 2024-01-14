KANSAS CITY, MO– The Kansas City Chiefs crushed the Miami Dolphins, 26-7 at frozen Arrowhead Stadium in their Playoff matchup on Saturday, January 13. Taylor Swift was dancing in the frigid negative 4 degree temperatures, as the Chiefs defense was dominant in overwhelming Miami s woeful offense.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs handled the conditions better than the Dolphins.

Mahomes connected primarily with rookie wideout Rashee Rice to the tune of eight receptions for 130 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown reception. The Chiefs QB threw for 262 yards with a 83.6 passer rating.

For the second year in a row, the Dolphins hopes ended in the divisional round, it was their worst performance of the year. Miami Quarterback Tua Tagaviola played terrible in the embarrassing loss. With five games left in the regular season, the Dolphins had a 3 game lead in the AFC East with five games remaining, before the wheels came off as the season unraveled tragically.

To be fair, the Dolphins suffered too many injuries down the stretch, including Linebackers Jalen Phillips and Bradley Chubb. It still is a disappointing way to close a season which held such hope.

The Dolphins ended their season with three consecutive losses to the top three seeds in the AFC: The Baltimore Ravens in Week 17, Buffalo Bills in Week 18 and the Chiefs in the wild-card round. Miami’s once-potent offense continued its late-season downward trend. Tyreek Hill scored the Dolphins’ lone TD on a 53-yard reception in the second quarter.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 20-of-39 passing for 199 yards with one TD and one interception resulting in a 63.9 passer rating. Peacock paid the NFL $110 million to televise the first-ever exclusive, live-streamed NFL playoff game. Peacock currently has 30 million subscribers and a host of sports properties.

Next week, the Chiefs either face the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park or the Houston Texans. It was a great way to start a Super Bowl repeat.