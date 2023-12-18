WEST HOLLYWOOD—On December 12, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) West Hollywood Division is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old, Christian Wood in connection with mailroom burglaries and one case of arson.

According to the LASD Booking records from a prior arrest on July 7, 2022, Wood stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and has blue eyes and light brown hair. He weighed 175 lbs.



According to a LASD Wanted advertisement posted on X, “Wood has a no bail warrant from CDCR and is a Parolee At Large (PAL) who is a suspect in three separate mailroom burglaries and also stands accused of mailroom arson.



According to the LASD inmate locator, Christian Wood has at least one felony against him.



Anyone with information about Wood’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Zeff at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at 310-855-8850.