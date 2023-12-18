WEST HOLLYWOOD—On December 15, Marcos Italian Restaurant located at 8200 Santa Monica Boulevard announced that they will be closing their doors for good after 30 years of service to the community.

According to their website, the last chance to get in one last meal at one of WEHO’s most iconic restaurants will be on Christmas Eve. Whether you delighted in the turkey lasagna, lasagna Bolognese, pizza, or one of the exquisite desserts, there are only a couple weeks left to indulge yourself at one of WEHO’s favorite establishments.



The owner, Mark “Marco” Capanni posted the following statement on his website. He fittingly calls it, “The End of an Era,” citing operating costs as the main reason for the restaurants closing.



“Dear Loyal Customers,



It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the closing of Marco’s, our West Hollywood Italian food icon, on Sunday, December 24th. Since 1993, we’ve been privileged to serve our community with passion and love.



The decision to close is influenced by the challenges of staff shortages and the increase in costs associated with wages for our dedicated team, coupled with rising food costs and operational constraints. Despite our best efforts, sustaining our operations has become increasingly challenging.



We invite all our loyal patrons to join us for a final meal at Marco’s, where we can share memories, stories, and the flavors that have defined our culinary journey. Your support has been the heartbeat of our establishment, and we are grateful for the incredible memories created together.



As a token of our appreciation, we are delighted to offer a 25% discount on all entrées from now until closing on Christmas Eve. To redeem this offer, kindly mention ‘25% OFF’ to your server when placing your order. Please note that this promotion is valid for dine-in orders only and does NOT include Lunch Specials.



As we bid farewell, we extend our deepest gratitude for being an integral part of the Marco’s family.

.

Warm regards,

Mark “Marco” Capanni”