SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, April 7, the city of Santa Monica announced on its website that Christopher Dishlip has been appointed as the new director of the Public Works Department by City Manager Oliver Chi.

Dishlip has been with the city for nearly 17 years and served as assistant director of Public Works since 2022. He previously led both Santa Monica’s Facility Maintenance and Architecture Services divisions and served as the city’s capital program manager. Dishlip will take the helm from Director Rick Valte, who announced his retirement this year after nearly 26 years of service to the city.

“What sets Chris apart is how he leads – with humility, a deep commitment to serving his team and the community, and the kind of quiet determination that inspires everyone around him,” City Manager Oliver Chi said. “As we execute the Realignment Plan, having someone with Chris’ character and capability leading Public Works gives me tremendous confidence in what we’ll accomplish together for Santa Monica.”

Since joining the city, Dishlip led the completion of large-scale projects including the new City Hall East facility, Pico Branch Library, Parking Structure 6, Ishihara Park, Historic Belmar Park, Fire Station 1 and the City Yards Modernization.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of Arizona, a Master of Science in civil engineering from the University of Southern California and obtained a Certificate in Executive Management from the University of California, Los Angeles. He is a California licensed professional civil engineer, holds an accreditation in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED AP) and is a Design-Build Professional (DBIA Associate).

“I’m honored to have been asked to lead our talented Public Works team at such a pivotal moment for Santa Monica,” Dishlip said. “The investments we’re making through the Realignment Plan are about more than infrastructure – they’re about restoring the standard of excellence that residents, businesses, and visitors expect from this City, and I can’t wait to get to work.”

Dishlip assumed the role on April 6, with an annual salary of $315,684.